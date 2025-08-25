ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 Hectares Made Safe In Demining Push
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency said it cleared more than 1,400 hectares of land of mines and unexploded ordnance last week in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.
From Aug. 18 to 24, demining teams carried out operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, the agency said.
During the week, teams located and destroyed 124 anti-personnel mines, 21 anti-tank mines and 417 unexploded ordnance. In total, 1,459.4 hectares were cleared.
Mine contamination remains a major obstacle to reconstruction and the safe return of displaced residents to the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment