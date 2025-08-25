Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 Hectares Made Safe In Demining Push

2025-08-25 08:07:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency said it cleared more than 1,400 hectares of land of mines and unexploded ordnance last week in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

From Aug. 18 to 24, demining teams carried out operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, the agency said.

During the week, teams located and destroyed 124 anti-personnel mines, 21 anti-tank mines and 417 unexploded ordnance. In total, 1,459.4 hectares were cleared.

Mine contamination remains a major obstacle to reconstruction and the safe return of displaced residents to the region.

