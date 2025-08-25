Zelensky, Støre Hold Talks On Defense, Sanctions, Security Guarantees
“I am grateful for this visit and for such support. It means a lot to us. Ukraine will always value Norway's sincere engagement with our state,” the President said.
Zelensky noted that the parties discussed many issues in detail, including defense needs, support for sanctions, energy cooperation, work within the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, diplomatic prospects, and coordination with partners on security guarantees.Read also: Norway allocates about $700 million for air defense systems for Ukrain
Zelensky thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister and Norway for their readiness to help and work toward Ukraine's security.
As Ukrinform reported, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Kyiv for a visit on August 25.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
