Trump's Spiritual Advisor Meets Families Of Azovstal Defenders

Natalia Kravtsova, mother of an Azov fighter, said Burns showed genuine attention and assured that he is ready to raise the issue both in the White House and in the U.S. Senate.

“Mark Burns impressed us with his charisma and sincere interest. We told him what is happening with our relatives in captivity, based on accounts from those already released. He listened very carefully, asked clarifying questions, and emphasized that POWs are one of his priorities. He will do everything possible to help our relatives, who have been in captivity for over three years, return home, and he will raise this issue in all government institutions, including the White House and the Senate,” the woman said.

According to Kravtsova, the meeting lasted for over an hour. Burns was deeply impressed by the resilience of the Ukrainian defenders and their families, who endure extreme emotional hardship while their loved ones remain imprisoned.

She noted that yesterday's prisoner exchange brought much joy, but many families still have not seen their defenders.

Kravtsova also expressed gratitude to Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman, who facilitated the meeting.

Currently, relatives of Azov prisoners are concerned that their loved ones may be excluded from an“all-for-all” exchange due to Russia's“special” treatment of them.

“We fear that after a ceasefire or certain peace arrangements, Azov POWs may be left out of the all-for-all exchange process. Russian courts have resumed issuing sentences to our fighters and relocating them, for example, to Siberia, where survival is extremely difficult. All this shows that Russia does not intend to return the Azov soldiers. As relatives, we very much want to prevent this,” Kravtsova said.

As previously reported, on Ukraine's Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Pastor Burns the Order of Merit, Third Class.

