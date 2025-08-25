National Prayer Breakfast Held In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The event was held under the patronage of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Office of the President reported to Ukrinform.

Among the distinguished foreign guests were U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg; General Secretary of the Baptist World Alliance Rev. Elijah Brown; Chief Operating Officer of the international mission Samaritan's Purse Edward Graham; and Executive Director of the U.S. Council for National Policy Bob McEwen.

Leaders of major Christian communities worldwide also sent messages of support to the attendees.

Pope Leo XIV expressed closeness to the Ukrainian people, who endure daily suffering, and called for prayers for peace and calm.

“I join in prayer with all Ukrainians and those concerned for your country, asking Almighty God to stop the war and grant Ukraine a just and lasting peace. I pray for the protection of the sons and daughters of Ukraine, suffering daily from inhumane bombings and attacks. I also ask the Lord to expedite the return of civilians, military POWs, and children who were deported or forcibly separated from their families, to heal wounded families, comfort those who lost loved ones, and bring spiritual renewal to the entire Ukrainian people,” the pontiff wrote.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted the spirit of unity, prayer, and hope that brings together clergy, government officials, and friends of Ukraine worldwide, calling for peace, justice, and support for those bravely defending Ukrainian land.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell from the United Kingdom noted in his message that he prays the event will inspire people to pursue peace and justice in Ukraine, support those who have lost family members or homes, honor the Armed Forces and spiritual leaders, and promote reconciliation among people of faith.

The Prayer Breakfast is an annual interfaith event continuing a tradition established in 1953 in the U.S. It brings together Ukrainian officials, international friends of Ukraine, clergy, military personnel, chaplains, families of fallen heroes, charitable organizations, and youth leaders.

