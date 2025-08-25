403
Russia’s top MP states complete vape prohibition on its way
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing legislation to prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes and related liquids, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced on Saturday.
Writing on the social platform Max, Volodin argued that vapes are hazardous to health and can cause serious illnesses. He noted that while a 2023 law already banned the sale of such products to minors, “these measures are not enough” to stop their widespread use.
The initiative follows an appeal by Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin, who urged President Vladimir Putin to grant regional governments the authority to impose local bans. Putin backed the proposal, which mirrors earlier calls from other governors, parents, and educators.
Volodin has long advocated a blanket ban, pointing out that vape liquids contain toxic substances and heavy metals. He stressed that the evidence of their harm is “undeniable.”
The use of electronic cigarettes in Russia has surged in recent years. A 2023 SuperJob poll showed that 21% of respondents used only vapes, while another 16% alternated between electronic and traditional cigarettes. According to RIA Novosti, between 3.5 and 4 million Russians were using electronic nicotine delivery systems that same year.
