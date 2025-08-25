Women's Union Launches We Are Capable Project To Boost Election Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Aug. 25 (Petra) – The Jordanian Women's Union in Ma'an Governorate, with support from the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, launched on Monday the "We Are Capable" project to empower women and strengthen their capacity for effective participation in the 2026 local elections.The initiative was launched during a ceremony at the headquarters of the General Union of Charitable Societies, attended by Deputy Governor of Ma'an Asem Nahar and local women aspiring to take part in the elections.Lana Krishan, President of the Women's Union in Ma'an, underlined the importance of reinforcing women's role in political, partisan, and electoral life, stressing that their active participation is essential to decision-making, shaping the future, and consolidating a democratic society rooted in justice and equality.Krishan detailed that the project is structured around three main axes: training and capacity building, community awareness, and dissemination of a democratic culture. Training activities will focus on election campaign management, persuasion skills, promotion strategies, and combating cyber violence, targeting 25 women intending to run or participate in the upcoming elections.The project also includes designing and disseminating 20 awareness posters through social media platforms to highlight the importance of women's political engagement, alongside holding community meetings and seminars to foster a culture of political participation and democratic values.