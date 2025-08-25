Nutritionists Highlight Jordan's Role In Global Obesity-Prevention Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- Healthy diet experts confirmed that Jordan ranks among leading countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region engaged in the World Health Organization (WHO) Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity, which was launched by the World Health Assembly in 2022.In a meeting organized by the Ministry of Health and chaired by Health Minister Ibrahim Al Bdour on Monday, participants called for stronger implementation of front-of-pack warning labels for children's foods and the development of policies and legislation that create healthier food environments and give consumers easier access to nutritious choices.They warned of rising diet-related chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, which increasingly burden public health and the national economy.Jordan has made significant progress in nutrition over recent decades, thanks to national programs that reduced stunting rates and maintained low levels of wasting, said Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemics, Raed Shboul.He cited food fortification programs, such as iodized salt and iron-fortified flour, which cut iodine deficiency and anemia rates, particularly among children and women.Shboul pointed to the National Nutrition Strategy 2023–2030 and its executive framework as a strategic step to guide national efforts in improving nutritional status, focusing on vulnerable groups, preventing malnutrition, obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies, and promoting sustainable food systems aligned with regional and international goals.For her part, WHO Representative in Jordan Iman Shankiti said protecting children from harmful food marketing is not only a health issue but also a child rights issue. She mentioned evidence showing the influence of advertising on children's food preferences and consumption patterns.Participants reviewed global practices, especially the WHO nutrient profile model, and discussed adapting it into practical policies. They stressed the importance of implementing front-of-pack nutrition warning labels to help consumers make informed choices and shield children from excessive exposure to foods high in sugar, salt, and fat.They said safeguarding future generations requires decisive action to address the growing obesity epidemic, which poses a serious public health threat.The meeting was a platform to share experiences from across the Eastern Mediterranean Region and beyond, identify supporting factors and challenges in policy development, and reinforce the need for cross-sector coordination consistent with the National Nutrition Strategy and Jordan's National Plan to Accelerate Action on Ending Obesity.The meeting coincided with a week of technical events, including two workshops: the first on developing Jordan's nutrient profile model to support evidence-based front-of-pack labeling, and the second on protecting children from unhealthy food marketing through translating the national plan into concrete measures.