Army Chief, UN Official Talk Cooperation In Women Empowerment In Military
Jordan News Agency
Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday welcomed United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, and an accompanying delegation at the General Command headquarters.
The meeting tackled enhancing cooperation between the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) and UN Women, particularly on programs related to integrating and empowering women in various areas of military service, in line with JAF leadership's plans to bolster women's roles and provide a supportive environment for female personnel.
Huneiti said JAF is committed to signing agreements and hosting conferences with UN bodies to develop strategic partnerships and joint military cooperation, with the aim of enabling military women to reach leadership positions, participate in decision-making, and promote equal opportunity.
For her part, Bahous commended JAF for its support of women's empowerment activities, stressing the importance of maintaining close cooperation to achieve shared goals.
