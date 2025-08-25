ASE Closes Lower, Turnover At JD 6M

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a trading value of JD 6 million on Monday, with 3.6 million shares changing hands through 2,538 transactions.
The general price index closed at 2,959 points, down by 0.49 percent compared with the previous session.
Out of 94 companies on the index, 23 posted gains, 38 declined, and the rest were unchanged.
At sector level, the industrial index dropped by 0.65 percent, the financial index fell by 0.50 percent, and the services index decreased by 0.20 percent.

