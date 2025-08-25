Govt Prepares Roadmap For ADEETIE Scheme To Support Energy Efficiency In Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union government is drawing up a detailed roadmap for the effective rollout of the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme, in close coordination with state governments.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has invited the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission to participate in a virtual consultation on August 25 to share its inputs on the proposed framework, according to TOI.

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh have been identified under the initiative, which seeks to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with both technical guidance and financial incentives to cut energy use, reduce costs, and enhance competitiveness.

Energy-efficient heat pumps in fisheries and gas-fired furnaces in glass and refractory units have already shown energy savings of up to 40 percent, benefits that are expected to extend across industrial clusters in the state.

While West Godavari has been shortlisted for the overall programme, both East and West Godavari districts will take part in the glass–refractory sector component.

Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE, said that states and their designated agencies must adopt targeted strategies to secure meaningful energy savings.

He described ADEETIE as a 'game changer' for MSMEs, noting its potential to cut consumption while boosting competitiveness.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore added that the scheme is designed to benefit nearly all states and could significantly reinforce India's MSME ecosystem, with Andhra Pradesh positioned as a major beneficiary.

With a total outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, the scheme earmarks Rs 875 crore for interest subvention, Rs 75 crore for implementation support, and Rs 50 crore for investment-grade energy audits.

The initiative is expected to leverage nearly Rs 9,000 crore in energy efficiency investments nationwide.

(KNN Bureau)