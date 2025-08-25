Govt Weighs Rs 25,000 Cr Fund For Export Promotion Mission For 6 Years
The package, covering six financial years from 2025 to 2031, is aimed at easing access to affordable credit and strengthening India's export competitiveness, according to official sources.
The commerce ministry has forwarded the proposal to the expenditure finance committee (EFC) in the finance ministry. Following EFC clearance, it will be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.
If approved, the measures could help protect domestic exporters, particularly MSMEs, from disruptions arising from new US tariff actions.
The Export Promotion Mission seeks to promote broad-based, inclusive and sustainable growth by addressing long-standing challenges facing Indian exporters.
It will be anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, ministries of MSME and Finance, Exim Bank, ECGC, CGTMSE, NCGTC, export promotion councils, commodity boards, industry associations and state governments.
The mission is structured around two sub-schemes - Niryat Protsahan (worth over Rs 10,000 crore) and Niryat Disha (over Rs 14,500 crore).
Under Niryat Protsahan, the government is considering measures such as interest equalisation support exceeding Rs 5,000 crore for six years, development of alternative trade finance instruments, and the introduction of a credit card facility for e-commerce exporters to bridge liquidity gaps.
Niryat Disha will focus on strengthening India's integration with global value chains.
Proposed elements include around Rs 4,000 crore for export quality compliance, another Rs 4,000 crore for overseas market development, along with support for branding, export warehousing, logistics, and capacity building.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment