PRINGLES® IS BRINGING BOLD NEW FLAVORS TO THE SNACK AISLE WITH SIX SMOKY, SALTY AND SWEET INNOVATIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pringles is releasing multiple new flavors of the iconic crisps including three mouthwatering smoky flavors and a bold sharp white cheddar, available at retailers nationwide starting in September:



NEW Pringles Smoky Bacon brings that irresistible bacon flavor into a snackable crisp. With notes of hickory smoke and pork flavors, the crisps deliver a savory wood-fired smoky bacon taste.

NEW Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ combines a barbeque sweetness with tangy notes for a savory bite featuring that familiar barbeque flavor with a smoked twist.

NEW Pringles Smoky Cheddar blends a mild sweet applewood smokiness with a bold and creamy cheddar cheese flavor to create the perfect smoky, cheesy snack experience. NEW Pringles Sharp White Cheddar fuses rich and slightly nutty flavors with a touch of acidity to replicate that perfectly aged white cheddar cheese taste.

But that's not all hitting shelves this September; Pringles is also expanding its offering of Pringles Mingles. The brand's newest puffed snacks will now include:



NEW Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar features the brand's first sweet flavor since 2016. With warm notes of cinnamon complemented by sugary sweetness, it is the ideal shareable sweet snack. The puffs will be bringing the holiday cheer to the snack aisle with special limited-edition packaging for the season of sharing. NEW Pringles Mingles Jalapeño & Queso balances a creamy queso cheese taste with a fresh jalapeño flavor that offers a slight heat in a light, airy, and crispy puff.

"At Pringles, we're constantly thinking of new ways to satisfy our fans' cravings, and bringing this suite of sweet, smoky, savory flavor to shelves is an exciting expansion of the unique snacking experiences Pringles offers," said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles. "With the addition of the Smoky collection to our offerings, launching Sharp White Cheddar and creating even more poppable Pringles Mingles flavors to share, we hope our fans find an exciting new snack to enjoy for any occasion."

To help celebrate the launch of the Pringles Smoky collection , the iconic snack brand is teaming up with Chef Calvin Eng – acclaimed chef and owner of New York's hottest Cantonese American restaurant, Bonnie's – to create a one-of-a-kind dish bursting with flavor, available during the month of September. Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ Bok Gop is a crispy whole squab marinated with the flavors of Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ crisps and five spice salt, garnished with the brand-new crisps. The dish will be available for a limited time only at Bonnie's starting Tuesday, Sept. 2, bringing an elevated, exclusive first taste opportunity for NYC Pringles fans to try the new Pringles Smoky collection flavor before it hits shelves.

"I love to riff on classic Cantonese banquet dishes, and nothing is more nostalgic to me than eating a platter of crispy chicken served with five spice salt and Pringles at a Chinatown banquet hall," said Chef Calvin Eng, author of "Salt Sugar MSG" . "I was so excited to start recipe testing when the brand reached out about creating a unique recipe featuring the new Smoky Mesquite BBQ Pringles flavor."

Be on the lookout for the new Pringles Smoky lineup, Pringles Sharp White Cheddar, and Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar and Jalapeño & Queso at retailers nationwide this September. Pringles fans local to NYC can head to Bonnie's to get an exclusive first taste of Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ as a part of Chef Eng's latest creation starting Tuesday, Sept. 2. Visit Pringles for more information and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest Pringles and snacking news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .

About Bonnie's

Bonnie's is a Cantonese American restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn from Chef Calvin Eng. It's a restaurant named after his mother, the woman who taught him everything he knows about Cantonese food, and a space that allows him to finally embrace the culture he once rejected growing up as a Chinese American kid.

CONTACTS:

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Shae Feldman

(312) 988-2008

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova