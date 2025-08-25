Flō Networks Boosts U.S. Connectivity With Strategic Fiber Expansions In Arizona And Texas

Flō Networks Boosts U.S. Connectivity With Strategic Fiber Expansions In Arizona And Texas
Flō Networks continues to disrupt the industry landscape, expanding its digital infrastructure.Post thi
"This investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering next-generation connectivity," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Flō Networks. "By building completely new, diverse routes, we're raising the standard for what customers can expect from their network."
The Tucson – Phoenix corridor plays a vital role in Arizona's digital and economic landscape, while the new Abilene fiber links strengthen the West and Central Texas backbone, offering new options for businesses seeking fast, secure, and redundant routes in and out of major hubs.
With these new routes, Flō Networks continues to disrupt and elevate the telecommunications landscape, expanding its robust footprint in one of the fastest-growing regions for digital infrastructure.
About Flō Networks
Founded as Transtelco in 2001, Flō Networks is a leading digital infrastructure service provider connecting companies on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and across the Americas. The Company provides comprehensive connectivity solutions and advanced cloud infrastructure to Fortune 500, telecommunications and cable companies over a fiber optic network spanning over 30,000 route miles across the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico and connects fifteen countries throughout the Americas. For more information, visit flo .
SOURCE Flō Networks
