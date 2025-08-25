Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manulife President And Chief Executive Officer Phil Witherington To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Scotiabank Financials Summit


2025-08-25 08:01:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Phil Witherington, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at the 26th Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 4. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website . The replay will be available for 90 days following the live session.

About Manulife
 Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife .

Media Contact
Fiona McLean
Manulife
437-441-7491
[email protected]

Investor Relations
 Derek Theobalds
Manulife
416-254-1774
[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

