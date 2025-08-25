Orsini Selected As Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partner For Ionis' DAWNZERATM (Donidalorsen)

DAWNZERA is an FDA-approved prophylactic medicine for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), self-administered via subcutaneous auto-injector

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today that it is the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for Ionis Pharmaceuticals' DAWNZERATM (donidalorsen), an FDA-approved prophylactic medicine to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older, self-administered via subcutaneous auto-injector. Read the full Prescribing Information here .

HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition that involves recurrent attacks of severe swelling (angioedema) in various parts of the body, including the hands, feet, genitals, stomach, face and/or throat. HAE is estimated to affect more than 7,000 people in the U.S. While minor trauma or stress could trigger an attack, swelling often occurs without a known trigger. DAWNZERA, which is joining Orsini's extensive portfolio of HAE therapies, is designed to reduce patients' production of prekallikrein, which plays a key role in acute attacks of HAE.

"We are honored to be trusted by Ionis as the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for DAWNZERA and eager to demonstrate the meaningful impact that Orsini's exceptional care has on HAE patients," Darin DeCarlo, Orsini's Chief Commercial Officer, said. "For more than 14 years, Orsini has been a leader in HAE care. This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to the HAE community and putting patients first."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left BehindTM.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit

SOURCE Orsini

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED