Invidia Capital Management Appoints Matt Bennett As Partner

Veteran healthcare investor and operator brings three decades of experience to Invidia's growing platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invidia Capital Management , a healthcare-focused middle-market investment firm, announced today the appointment of Matt Bennett as a Partner. With more than 30 years of experience, Matt is expected to bolster Invidia's mission to invest in and scale innovative healthcare businesses across North America.

Prior to joining Invidia, Matt Bennett was a Managing Director and Operating Partner at New Mountain Capital, beginning in 2016, where he focused on growth transactions across a range of industries.

Prior to being at New Mountain headquarters, Matt served as an executive leader of two New Mountain companies, CIOX Health (now Datavant) and Ikaria. He was CEO of CIOX from 2015-2016. Prior to CIOX, Matt held multiple executive roles at Ikaria (2007-2015) and served as Executive Vice President, Global Medical Operations and Chief Financial Officer, in addition to other roles.

Before joining Ikaria, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Business Officer at VIASYS Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: VAS ), a publicly traded medtech firm with operations in respiratory care, neurology, orthopedics and surgical products.

"Joining Invidia is an exciting next chapter for me," said Mr. Bennett. "Jo has built a firm grounded in conviction and collaboration, with a disciplined and differentiated approach to healthcare investing. I'm eager to contribute to the platform's continued success and help shape the future of healthcare through meaningful partnerships and growth transactions that improve the quality of healthcare."

"I've long admired Matt's ability to bridge operational excellence with deep investment insights," said Jo Natauri, Founder and Managing Partner of Invidia Capital Management. "With over 30 years of experience as an operator in healthcare, Matt brings a unique perspective that we believe will be invaluable as we assess value creation opportunities across our portfolio. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Invidia Capital Management is a healthcare-oriented private equity firm based in New York and focused on middle market investments in North America. It was founded in 2024 by Jo Natauri, the former Global Head of Private Healthcare Investing at Goldman Sachs.

