TAPCO COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LOGIX ITS

Combination accelerates innovation in the ITS space, delivering one of the industry's most comprehensive suites of connected traffic safety solutions

BROWN DEER, Wis., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO), a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and traffic safety products announced that it has acquired Logix ITS, a leading provider of connected traffic solutions spanning speed calming, traffic flow and parking technologies serving customers across the U.S. and Canada under the Traffic Logix, All Traffic Solutions and Parking Logix brands.

Logix ITS has built a reputation as a pioneer in connected safety solutions, with a strong direct sales force, an established customer base, and a unified cloud platform powering thousands of traffic devices in the field. Its leadership in hardware innovation combined with scalable backend software positions the company to deliver actionable traffic data and real-time visibility to more than 4,000 cities, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and commercial customers.

By joining forces, TAPCO and Logix ITS are creating the most comprehensive ITS platform in North America to enhance safety outcomes and improve road connectivity. TAPCO will continue to serve its customers with a differentiated, vertically-integrated delivery model including in-house manufacturing, distribution and value-add service while creating one of the largest direct sales forces in the industry.

Eric Stangel, President and CEO of TAPCO, said, "We are excited to join forces with Logix ITS, expanding our 70-year legacy of pioneering traffic safety. This acquisition unites cutting-edge solutions under one smart platform, empowering agencies to enhance roadway and pedestrian safety seamlessly." Stangel adds, "We're grateful to our employees, customers and partners for supporting our mission to save lives and drive transformative safety innovations."

ABOUT TAPCO

TAPCO is a leading provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) designed to enhance road safety and increase road and vehicle connectivity. Headquartered in Brown Deer, WI, and founded in 1956, TAPCO manufactures innovative ITS systems and software alongside value-added integration and maintenance services. TAPCO has established itself as a trusted partner in improving road safety outcomes with ITS solutions for states, communities and businesses. For further information, please visit TAPCO's website and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Grey

Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO)

[email protected]

414-248-5753

SOURCE TAPCO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED