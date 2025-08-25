Wyld Oaks Announces A New Top-Ranked Co-Creator And Completed Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The growing roster of premier co-creators validates Wyld Oaks' position as Central Florida's destination for forward-thinking organizations seeking to establish their presence in a thriving, master-planned community. Located at the intersection of the newly expanded State Road 429/Western Beltway and W. Kelly Park Road, which is also undergoing an expansion to keep pace with the area's growth beginning this fall, Wyld Oaks offers a unique environment where businesses and residents can access everything they need within a walkable, connected community.

AdventHealth Brings Whole-Person Care Close to Home

AdventHealth , which includes 17 hospitals and freestanding ERs, and hundreds of outpatient care sites across Central Florida, has committed to bringing healthcare services to the Wyld Oaks community. AdventHealth Orlando was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the state of Florida and one of the top 20 hospitals in the country.

"We look forward to bringing world-class, whole-person care to the Wyld Oaks community," said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division – North Market. "It's our goal to provide convenient care close to home for residents across west Orange County."

Onx Homes and Wyld Provisions Join the Community

Adding to the momentum, Onx Homes and Wyld Provisions have also chosen Wyld Oaks as their destination, further enhancing the development's comprehensive live, work, shop, dine, heal, stay, and unwind environment where people can truly thrive.

Wyld Oaks is at the epicenter of unprecedented growth and development in Central Florida, with $1.3 billion in new homes currently underway in the immediate vicinity. The development's infrastructure foundation is now complete, with two miles of roads paved and ready to support the continued expansion of this master-planned community.

"The caliber of co-creators choosing Wyld Oaks speaks to our strategic location, robust infrastructure, and the incredible momentum we're experiencing in this submarket," said Joseph Beninati, visionary founder of Wyld Oaks. "Having world-class organizations like AdventHealth, Onx Homes, and Wyld Provisions join our community validates our position as Central Florida's premier destination for forward-thinking partners who recognize the unique opportunity to be part of something transformative."

The addition of these premier co-creators creates compelling reasons for businesses and residents to choose Wyld Oaks as their destination, offering access to top-tier healthcare, housing, and amenities within a connected, walkable environment.

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a faith-based health care organization dedicated to delivering whole-person care to every person, every time. AdventHealth includes 17 hospitals and freestanding ERs, and hundreds of outpatient care sites across Central Florida. AdventHealth Orlando was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the state of Florida and one of the top 20 hospitals in the country, and has maintained its position as the leading healthcare provider in the Orlando metro area for 15 consecutive years.

About Wyld Oaks

Wyld Oaks is Central Florida's premier mixed-use development, strategically positioned in one of the region's hottest submarkets. With complete infrastructure throughout its 215-acre development footprint, including two miles of paved roads, Wyld Oaks offers a unique environment where premier co-creators can establish their presence in a dynamic, growing community. The development is surrounded by $1.3 billion in new residential construction, creating an unprecedented opportunity for businesses and organizations to serve a rapidly expanding population.

