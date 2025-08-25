Heven And Nexttech Solutions Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Advanced UAS Solutions Across U.S. Government Market

Partnership will accelerate the delivery of next-generation aerial systems to customers in defense and public safety missions

STERLING, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heven, a global leader in mission-critical autonomous aerial systems, announced today a strategic collaboration agreement with NextTech Solutions (NTS), a systems integrator and federal technology provider based in the United States.

Under the agreement, Heven will serve as the primary unmanned aerial systems (UAS) partner for NTS in Group II and Group III drone platforms, supporting a broad range of defense, public safety and infrastructure missions.

The two companies will work collaboratively to pursue emerging unmanned systems opportunities across local, state, and federal government agencies, offering integrated and scalable UAS solutions tailored to mission-specific requirements.

"This partnership marks a significant step in our U.S. expansion strategy," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO of Heven. "Together with NTS, we will accelerate the delivery of next-generation aerial systems that enhance situational awareness, reduce risk, and enable faster, smarter decision-making across critical sectors."

As part of the collaboration, the companies will seek to integrate NTS technologies such as the award-winning Edge Activation Platform MANTLE and the Integrated Dispatch Console (IDC) kit into Heven's drone systems, enabling real-time coordination and seamless command-and-control for U.S. government end users.

The partnership will also leverage NTS's portfolio of multi-billion dollar contract vehicles such as NASA SEWP and SEAPORT NxG, to streamline procurement and enhance accessibility of advanced UAS platforms across government buyers.

"This is more than a partnership, it's a force multiplier," said Joseph Paull, CEO of NTS. "By combining our integration expertise and contract reach with Heven's cutting-edge UAS technology, we're positioning ourselves to meet the increasing demands of government agencies for reliable, interoperable aerial systems."

The agreement supports Heven's growing U.S. presence and underscores its commitment to deepening public-private collaborations in support of national security and emergency response missions.

About Heven:

Heven is a global leader in the development of hydrogen-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense, public safety, and commercial applications, designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven's drones operate anywhere-efficiently, quietly, and reliably-providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.

About NTS:

For over 11 years, NTS has provided systems engineering, operational support, hardware, software, testing and evaluation, and subject matter experts to support U.S. DoD missions. Our experts and engineers understand the challenges organizations face in finding and implementing the best defense technology solutions to meet their mission‐critical objectives as the global technology landscape dynamically evolves. We proudly support the United States Department of Defense and many other U.S. government customers around the world to determine the best solutions for exceeding mission objectives.

SOURCE Heven Drones

