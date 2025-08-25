Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO Of Melospeech, Cast In Season 18 Of The Blox, Hosted By MTV's Weston Bergmann

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneurship competition draws over 50,000 applicants each season, culminating in high-stakes outcomes such as“Most Investable Company” and overall season winners.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO and founder of Melospeech Inc., has been cast in the upcoming Season 18 of The Blox, a globally competitive entrepreneurship competition that draws over 50,000 founder applicants each season.

The Blox, created and hosted by MTV veteran Weston Bergmann (The Real World, The Challenge), is a fast-paced fusion of accelerator curriculum and reality-TV competition. Contestants live together in a“startup bubble” and face a series of daily entrepreneurial challenges from marketing and fundraising to high-stakes pitch showdowns, culminating in cash-based and titular outcomes such as the season's“Most Investable Companies” and the overall Season 18 winners.

Reflecting on the news, Dr. Sandiford shared, "When I heard I'd been selected by The Blox casting team, I was both excited and nervous to take on reality TV. My family flew out to support me, and I actually became sick during filming, but I did my best to show up for my Melospeech® team and learn from the coaches and judges. It was an experience I will never forget, and I'm grateful to The Blox for the opportunity. I can't say what comes next just yet, but I'm hopeful and thankful for the chance to continue working toward our mission."

Melospeech Inc., known for its proprietary SaaS offerings like The SLPeaceBotTM, QueryProBotTM, and The MeloSuite, has expanded services across multiple states while earning national recognition, including the Gold Stevie Award for Tech Innovator of the Year (Services).

Season 18 of The Blox is slated to air later this year.

About Melospeech Inc.

Melospeech Inc. is a healthtech innovator specializing in AI-powered speech therapy and early intervention services. Founded by speech-language pathologist Dr. Givona Sandiford, the company is dedicated to expanding access to early clinical care and provider support through technology.

