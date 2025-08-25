Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage On Biocorrx®, Inc. (OTCQB: BICX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of BioCorRx®, Inc. (OTCQB: BICX). The in-depth initiation report includes detailed information on the BioCorRx®, Inc. business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available below.

BioCorRx® Inc. Initiation of Coverage



Highlights from the report include:



Diversified Product Pipeline Anchored by Near-Term Commercialization and Long-Term Clinical Innovation: BioCorRx® through its subsidiary BioCorRx® Pharmaceuticals Inc. has established a strategically diversified product pipeline comprising FDA-approved commercial products, advanced clinical-stage candidates, and well-developed commercial programs. At the forefront is LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine), an FDA-approved, revenue-generating asset uniquely addressing opioid withdrawal. The clinical-stage pipeline is headlined by BICX104, an innovative, biodegradable naltrexone implant offering sustained drug release over approximately 84 days, significantly surpassing the standard 28-day injections currently available. Complementing medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs BioCorRx®'s Beat Addiction Recovery Program and UnCraveRx® create a comprehensive treatment ecosystem. We view BioCorRx®'s pipeline as strategically balanced, providing immediate cash flow, near-term commercialization potential, and meaningful long-term potential value drivers supported by substantial non-dilutive federal funding, thereby mitigating clinical development risks and positioning BioCorRx® as a potentially significant player within the rapidly expanding global addiction treatment market.

Significant Federal Funding and Validation Mitigate Clinical Development Risk: BioCorRx®'s clinical development initiatives, particularly BICX104, benefit from substantial federal financial backing, highlighting governmental support and the market necessity of the treatment. The recent $11 million grant dedicated specifically to advancing BICX104 for methamphetamine use disorder (MUD) further underscores this validation. We believe this substantial external funding materially reduces BioCorRx®'s financial risk, enables more efficient capital allocation toward regulatory milestones, and helps limit dilution for shareholders. Strategic Expansion Opportunities via Clinical Indications, International Markets, and Digital Health Integration: BioCorRx® holds multiple growth levers for expanding its market presence beyond existing applications. Potential expanded indications for LUCEMYRA®, such as management of withdrawal from additional substances or adjunct therapy in medication tapering, could significantly broaden its market opportunity. Additionally, international market expansion into the Canadian market presents further revenue diversification, addressing a global opioid use disorder market projected to reach $10.24 billion by 2030. Finally, integrating LUCEMYRA® with BioCorRx®'s existing digital health infrastructure (e.g., telehealth and adherence-monitoring applications) can enhance patient accessibility and compliance, reinforcing potential market differentiation. We note these initiatives collectively strengthen BioCorRx®'s long-term strategic position and financial outlook.

Risk-Adjusted Valuation Driven by BICX104 and LUCEMYRA® Contributions: BioCorRx® is making strategic progress toward revenue diversification, as evidenced by its subsidiary's recent acquisition of LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine), its first FDA-approved, commercially available pharmaceutical asset. This acquisition provides an immediate and scalable revenue stream, marking a pivotal step in strengthening the company's financial foundation. In addition to revenue from LUCEMYRA® and existing MAT programs, BioCorRx® has benefited from being awarded an aggregate of $20 million in nondilutive grant funding to support the development and clinical research of BICX104. We model BICX104 as becoming BioCorRx®'s primary growth driver upon regulatory approval, potentially contributing the majority of the company's future revenues. Our valuation approach combines a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis with a comparable company framework. We apply a 21% discount rate and assign a 65% probability of success, reflecting the clinical, regulatory, and execution risks inherent in early-stage biotech investments. Revenue projections are based on a treatment cost of $15,000 per patient per year for BICX104, representing a balanced pricing strategy relative to comparable therapies. Based on this framework, we arrive at a risk-adjusted valuation estimate of $0.80 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. While BioCorRx®'s long-term outlook appears encouraging, investors should also consider the elevated risk associated with its OTC listing. These risks include limited trading liquidity, heightened price volatility, and greater regulatory uncertainty compared to exchange-listed peers.

BioCorRx® Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for substance use disorders, led by its implantable naltrexone candidate BICX104 and the commercial drug LUCEMYRA®, along with BEAT Addiction Recovery Therapy and UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit .

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by BioCorRx®, Inc. for producing research materials regarding BioCorRx®, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 08/25/25, the issuer had paid us $15,000 for our company-sponsored research services, which commenced 05/27/2025 and is billed annually. The total fee for the annual term is $30,000, with $15,000 covering the first six-month period paid upfront for the initiation and minimum of one update note and the remaining $15,000 due for the second six-month period for a minimum of two update notes. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 08/25/2025. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then.. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page . This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for BioCorRx®, Inc. Please review the initiation report attached for full disclosure page.

LUCEMYRA® Important Safety Information

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA ® will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

LUCEMYRA ® can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA ® until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA ® gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA ® can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA ® include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact WorldMeds at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or .

Click here to see full prescribing information.

Attachment

BioCorRx® Inc. Initiation of Coverage

