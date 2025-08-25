Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Medical Meeting And Investor Conferences In September

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present additional pooled safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 BROADWAY and BROOKLYN trials at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC), taking place August 29 – September 1, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Additionally, NewAmsterdam announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC) 2025

Presentation Title: Efficacy of obicetrapib across the spectrum of background lipid lowering therapies-pooled analyses of the Broadway and Brooklyn randomized trials

Session Title: Changing face of lipid-lowering therapy

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:10am CEST

Presenter: Kausik Ray, M.D.

Presentation Title: Obicetrapib and cardiovascular events

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: lipids and cardiovascular risk

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:00am CEST

Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, M.D.

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 2:30pm ET in Boston, MA

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 2:45pm ET in New York, NY

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 at 10:15am ET in Boston, MA

Presenter: Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Live webcasts of the fireside chat presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com . Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

...

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

...

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

...