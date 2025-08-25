Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Medical Meeting And Investor Conferences In September
European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC) 2025
Presentation Title: Efficacy of obicetrapib across the spectrum of background lipid lowering therapies-pooled analyses of the Broadway and Brooklyn randomized trials
Session Title: Changing face of lipid-lowering therapy
Presentation Date and Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:10am CEST
Presenter: Kausik Ray, M.D.
Presentation Title: Obicetrapib and cardiovascular events
Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: lipids and cardiovascular risk
Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:00am CEST
Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, M.D.
Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 2:30pm ET in Boston, MA
Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 2:45pm ET in New York, NY
Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer
Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 at 10:15am ET in Boston, MA
Presenter: Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer
Live webcasts of the fireside chat presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com . Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.
About NewAmsterdam
NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.
Company Contact
Matthew Philippe
P: 1-917-882-7512
...
Media Contact
Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Christian Edgington
P: 1-513-310-6410
...
Investor Contact
Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Austin Murtagh
P: 1-212-698-8696
...
