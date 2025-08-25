Locafy To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 3Rd
Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3, at 9:00 am Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Burnett will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.
Burnett will share insights into Locafy's recent momentum, including innovative AI-powered product launches, strategic channel and agency partnerships, and accelerating traction of the Company's Localizer solution. His remarks will focus on how these initiatives are creating a scalable growth model designed to expand margins and deliver sustainable profitability.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Locafy, please contact the Gateway team at ... .
About Locafy
Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment