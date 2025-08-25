Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Locafy To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 3Rd


2025-08-25 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the“Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in”entity-based” search engine optimization (SEO), will participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference , which is being held September 3-4, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3, at 9:00 am Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Burnett will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

Burnett will share insights into Locafy's recent momentum, including innovative AI-powered product launches, strategic channel and agency partnerships, and accelerating traction of the Company's Localizer solution. His remarks will focus on how these initiatives are creating a scalable growth model designed to expand margins and deliver sustainable profitability.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Locafy, please contact the Gateway team at ... .

About Locafy
Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
...


