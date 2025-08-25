Cassava Sciences To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in-person at this corporate event.
Conference details are as follows:
H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Time: 5 PM ET
A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Cassava Investor's website for approximately 90 days following the event.
To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact.
About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit:
For More Information Contact:
Investors
Sandya von der Weid
Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
Legal Disclaimer:
