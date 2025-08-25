Fiverr To Present At Upcoming Conference
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Time: 11:30 am Pacific Time
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, . An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.
About Fiverr
Fiverr's mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We're shaping the future of work with the world's leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services-helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.
From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.
Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .
Investor Relations:
Jinjin Qian
...
Press:
Jenny Chang
...
Source: Fiverr International Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
