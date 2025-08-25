Heveya® X TODA Kick Off The New Season With An Immersive Hypno-Meditation Experience

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, UAE [Monday 25 August 2025] An innovative collaboration blending sound healing, hypno-meditation and immersive digital art returns to Madinat Jumeirah this August after a summer pause.On Friday, 29th August at 9:00am, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) at Madinat Jumeirah will transform into a sanctuary for stillness with a 60-minute immersive sound and hypno-meditation journey, co-presented by Heveyaand TODA, and led by Alexandra Venison, acclaimed sound healer, hypnotherapist and meditation guide.The session is part of the Heveyax TODA Cloud Mats Series, which first launched in May and quickly became a monthly ritual for the wellness community. After pausing over the summer, the series now returns to kick off the new season, inviting guests to immerse themselves once again in a unique blend of grounding meditation, immersive art, and the comfort of Heveya's signature Cloud Mats.Guests will arrive to a mindful ritual with matcha from Health Nag, before being guided through breathwork, a hypno-meditation themed around earth and softness, and an ambient soundscape enhanced by TODA's 360-degree digital dome. The session closes with a moment of stillness and an optional sharing circle for reflection and connection.Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director, Heveyasaid:“As we kick off the new season after summer, we are delighted to continue this series with Alexandra Venison and give the public an opportunity to experience our Heveya Cloud Mats first hand. Designed to bring comfort, grounding, and a sense of lightness, the mats perfectly complement Alexandra's meditation journey and TODA's immersive environment.”“TODA has always been about pushing the boundaries of what art and performance can be. By combining immersive visuals with the healing power of sound and meditation, we are proud to create an experience that is both innovative and nourishing for the soul,” shares Anna Lebedeva, Managing Director, TODA.The event will take place at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Madinat Jumeirah on Friday, 29th August 2025, starting at 9:00am. Guests will be immersed in a full hour of guided sound and hypno-meditation within TODA's iconic digital dome, with tickets priced at AED 250.Further sessions in the Heveyax TODA Cloud Mats Series will continue monthly, with future dates announced soon.Spots are limited to preserve the intimate nature of the session, so please book your cloud mat now on or , or follow both @heveyaae and @todadubai on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier Consulting Email: ...Phone: +971 555163914About HeveyaHeveyais a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveyacombines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya'sdedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.About Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)Located in the heart of Dubai at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is the region's first fully immersive multi-sensory experience space. Set within a 360° projection dome, TODA brings together the worlds of visual art, music, and technology to create unforgettable journeys through sound and light. From digital exhibitions and live performances to wellness experiences and VR explorations, TODA transforms traditional storytelling into an interactive adventure for all ages. With a mission to inspire, connect, and spark creativity, TODA redefines how art and culture are experienced in the modern world.

