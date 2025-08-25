NTL Trust Announces Two Exclusive Middle East Events On Citizenship & Residency By Investment

NTL Trust hosts exclusive citizenship & residency events in Muscat and Dubai this September, offering expert advice on global mobility and wealth protection.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NTL Trust , a leading global advisory firm in investment migration, is pleased to announce two upcoming high-profile events in the Middle East, offering entrepreneurs, global families and investors the opportunity to meet directly with licensed advisors and explore citizenship and residency options.The events will take place in Muscat, Oman, on 2nd September 2025, and in Dubai, UAE, on 6th September 2025, providing exclusive platforms for personalized, face-to-face consultations.A Legacy of ExpertiseFor more than 30 years, NTL Trust has guided clients worldwide in securing second citizenship and residency, helping them protect their wealth, mobility, and family futures with discretion and precision. These events will give participants a unique chance to:- Discover how to obtain second citizenship in as little as 60 days, unlocking visa-free access to up to 160 countries.- Explore tailored residency opportunities across Europe and beyond.- Receive expert advice on wealth protection, lifestyle security, and multi-generational planning.- Connect directly with experienced advisors for in-depth, private discussions.Event Details:Muscat, OmanDate: 2nd September 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: Ibis Muscat, PC 130, Dohat Al Adab Road, Muscat, Sultanate of OmanDubai, UAEDate: 6th September 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: Pakistan Association DubaiSecure Your PlaceAttendance is by reservation only, and interest is already high across the region. To confirm participation:Contact us on WhatsApp: +971 55 122 3348Contact us on email: ...About NTL TrustEstablished in 1994, NTL Trust is a licensed, multi-jurisdictional advisory firm specializing in citizenship by investment, residency by investment, real estate investment, trusts, and corporate services. With offices spanning the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and North America, NTL has supported thousands of clients in navigating global mobility, asset protection, and wealth planning.

