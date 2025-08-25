Eminent Completes Final Celts Payment - Strengthens Strategic Position In Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF ) (FSE: 7AB) is pleased to announce it has made the final payment on its acquisition of the Celts Project , totaling 560 hectares within the prolific Walker Lane Trend of southwestern Nevada (see Figures 1 to 3). The project shares key geological features with the Silicon-Merlin1 hydrothermal system-including host lithology, alteration style, and structural setting-making it a compelling analogue in terms of exploration potential. The Silicon-Merlin system was originally identified and optioned by Orogen Royalties Inc. to AngloGold Ashanti and is now recognized as one of Nevada's most significant recent gold discoveries.

Figure 1. View of the rhyolite dome at Celts. Photo looking northeast. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 2. Eminent Projects Location Map (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 3. Eminent's Project Locations Map with Regional Context (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 4. Map showing Barrick claims in relation to Eminent's Celts Project. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

>1.The maiden drill program is planned to test structure beneath the steam cap.Barrick recently staked approximatelycontiguous to the Celts Project, underscoring the district's emerging potential and regional prospectivity.

Transaction Highlights:



Final payment completed under the previously announced Purchase Agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc. and Altius Resources Inc.

Remaining consideration of US$325,000 satisfied through the issuance of 1,364,752 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.3283 per share. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 19, 2025.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by, Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Reference:

AngloGold Ashanti has filed a Technical Report Summary for the Merlin deposit within the Expanded Silicon project in Nevada, available through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company does not rely on or quote the reported Mineral Resource, this public filing may offer useful context regarding regional exploration activity.SEC Filing – Merlin Deposit Technical Report Summary

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun

CEO & Director

Website:

Twitter: @eminent_gold

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED