Oneamerica Financial® Kicks Off 12Th Annual 'Week Of Caring'

Thousands of service hours given each year during weeklong event



INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® continues a yearly tradition of dedicating a week of volunteer service to its local communities.

Hundreds of associates will assist 26 nonprofits during the 12th annual Week of Caring. Through both in-person and virtual activities, OneAmerica Financial associates will volunteer their time to support the organization's community commitment.

"When our associates give their time to serve others, it shows the true spirit of who we are," said Kim Thomas, senior vice president and chief HR officer for OneAmerica Financial. "Volunteering not only brings a sense of pride within OneAmerica Financial, but it also creates a lasting impact in the communities we call home."

While most volunteer opportunities are in communities in which its associates live and work, those working in other locations throughout the country may also volunteer for virtual activities benefitting national organizations. Most volunteer sites are in the Indianapolis area.

Week of Caring is conducted in collaboration with many nonprofit organizations, such as Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Second Helpings, Dress for Success, Firefly Children and Family Alliance, New Hope of Indiana, Playworks Indiana and Coburn Place. Virtual volunteer opportunities are also available through the American Red Cross and Battle of the Books.

Last year associates gave over 2,400 hours to support their communities. Week of Caring is part of a broader associate-driven philanthropic effort that also includes the OneAmerica Financial Cares annual giving campaign. It starts in September and runs through mid-October. In 2024 the campaign raised over $688,000 to invest back into communities across the country.

In 2014 the organization became the first in central Indiana to devote an entire workweek to volunteer service. Every year associates collaborate with their colleagues in an immersive, community-focused effort that benefits others. Learn more about how OneAmerica Financial is working to improve its home communities .

About OneAmerica Financial®

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.

OneAmerica Financial® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

Contact:

Danielle Eagleson

External Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica Financial

