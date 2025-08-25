Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiftcare Billing Celebrates 5Th Anniversary Of Excellence In Medical Billing And RCM


2025-08-25 07:46:39
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SwiftCare Billing celebrates its fifth anniversary as a leading medical billing and revenue cycle management provider in New Jersey and across the U.S.

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftCare Billing , a Marlton, New Jersey, medical billing and revenue cycle management firm, celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Over the past five years, SwiftCare billing has expanded to support more than 150 medical specialties nationwide and achieved an industry-leading performance, including a 98% claims acceptance rate on first submissions.

These milestones have helped earn SwiftCare recognition as a top-billing provider in the Camden, NJ, region.

Since its launch, the company has delivered strong growth and proven results for its healthcare clients.

Key accomplishments include:

  • Serving 150+ medical specialties and subspecialties nationwide
  • Maintaining a 98% first-pass claims acceptance rate on insurance submissions
  • Securing a 99% credentialing success rate for provider enrollments
  • Earning consistent 5-star client feedback for responsiveness and reliability

Ghazanfar Bashir (CEO) underscored the company's mission and future focus:

"SwiftCare Billing has grown stronger through every challenge, proving our resilience during the pandemic and beyond. We continue to evolve with one focus - delivering reliable, precise billing solutions. Our commitment to clients remains the foundation of everything we do."

To learn more about SwiftCare Billing's services and success stories, visit .

About SwiftCare Billing

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Marlton, NJ, SwiftCare Billing provides end-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle management services for healthcare providers across the United States. The company's experienced team handles claims submission, coding, credentialing, billing follow-up, and denials management, helping organizations increase revenue and reduce administrative burdens.

Media Contact

Ghazanfar Bashir
(848) 359-5702
[email protected]

SOURCE SwiftCare Billing

MENAFN25082025003732001241ID1109971440

