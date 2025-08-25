Hypersonic Weapons Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hypersonic Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Hypersonic Weapons Market ?

The market for hypersonic weapons has experienced swift expansion in the past years. From $7.06 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $7.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The historic period growth is driven by factors such as a worldwide increase in defense budgets, escalating geopolitical conflicts, increased demand for quick response arms, a strategic shift toward deterrence-focused military tactics, and a rising focus on hypersonic techno advancements.

The hypersonic weapons market size is projected to experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $11.60 billion by 2029 with a 10.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge during the forecast period is likely due to an upswing in investment in hypersonic research and development, the need for missile defense penetration, adoption in standard and nuclear doctrines, inclusion in up-and-coming military platforms, and the growing need for superior air defense systems. Key trends discernible during the forecast period encompass strategic deterrence and defense modernization, creativity in defense research and development, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, partnership with research institutions and international allies, and technological progress.

Download a free sample of the hypersonic weapons market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Hypersonic Weapons Market?

The growth of the hypersonic weapons market is predicted to be fueled by escalating investments in the defense sector. The defense sector encompasses all industry and governmental activities associated with the creation, upkeep, and backing of military forces and national security. Rising investments in this sector stem from growing geopolitical tensions, military capacity modernization, and the rising demand for superior defense technology. Hypersonic weapons incentivize investments in the defense sector by inciting further funding for advanced research, development, and deployment capabilities to uphold strategic military dominance and face emerging global threats. To illustrate, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a US federal agency, disclosed in October 2023 that the 2024 defense plan would heighten 2025 infrastructure expenses by almost $18 billion, reflecting an 8% increase in military construction and a 10% reduction in family housing funds. Hence, the growth of the hypersonic weapons market is being catalyzed by escalating investments in the defense sector.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Hypersonic Weapons Market?

Major players in the Hypersonic Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. The Boeing Company

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Dynetics Inc.

. Leidos Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hypersonic Weapons Industry?

Leading entities in the hypersonic weaponry market are concentrating on incorporating advanced capabilities such as multi-platform integration to augment operational adaptability, better disaster relief tactics in various fight scenarios and guarantee a quick launch from a myriad of present and future military platforms. Multi-platform integration signifies a weapon system's ability to execute operations efficiently across different military apparatuses or vehicles. For instance, in February 2025, Lockheed Martin Corporation, a defense, and aerospace giant based in the US, revealed the Mako hypersonic missile to amplify the competencies of the US army. This missile, with a length of 13 feet and weighing 1,300 pounds, can ferry a 130-pound warhead and achieve velocities up to Mach 5 with superb mobility. It enjoys the flexibility of being deployed on multiple aviation platforms. The Mako, engineered to foil anti-access/area-denial threats, sports a budget-friendly open-architecture scheme and uses 3D printing technology for manufacturing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hypersonic Weapons Market Report?

The hypersonic weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hypersonic Glide Vehicles, Hypersonic Missiles

2) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval

3) By Range: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

4) By Warhead: Conventional, Strategic

Subsegments:

1) By Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Boost-Glide Vehicles, Air-Launched Glide Vehicles, Sea-Launched Glide Vehicles, Land-Launched Glide Vehicles

2) By Hypersonic Missiles: Air-Launched Hypersonic Missiles, Sea-Launched Hypersonic Missiles, Land-Launched Hypersonic Missiles, Cruise Hypersonic Missiles

View the full hypersonic weapons market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Hypersonic Weapons Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global hypersonic weapons market. However, the region predicted to witness the most substantial growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The geographical areas encompassed in this 2025 report on the hypersonic weapons market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hypersonic Weapons Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Supersonic Jet Global Market Report 2025

report/supersonic-jet-global-market-report

Ultrasonic Technology Global Market Report 2025

report/ultrasonic-technology-global-market-report

Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2025

report/laser-weapon-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.