Marine Insurance Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033

The global marine insurance market size was valued at USD 35.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 45.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% during 2025-2033.



The marine insurance market is growing due to the steady rise in global trade, expansion of e-commerce, and the increasing volume of goods being transported across international waters. As supply chains become more complex and interconnected, the risks associated with cargo loss, damage, piracy, and natural disasters have also increased, driving demand for comprehensive coverage. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital technologies, such as AI and blockchain, is improving risk assessment, claims management, and transparency, making marine insurance more efficient and attractive. Regulatory requirements, climate change impacts, and the surge in offshore energy activities further contribute to the market's expansion, as businesses seek to safeguard assets and ensure resilience against emerging maritime risks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the marine insurance market by enhancing risk assessment, underwriting, and claims management. Insurers are leveraging AI-driven analytics to process vast amounts of shipping data, including vessel movements, cargo details, weather patterns, and port conditions, enabling more accurate pricing of premiums and tailored coverage. Predictive models help identify potential risks such as route disruptions, theft, or damage, improving loss prevention strategies. In claims handling, AI automates document verification, fraud detection, and settlement processes, significantly reducing turnaround times and operational costs. Moreover, AI-powered platforms improve customer experience through real-time support and digital policy management, making marine insurance more transparent and efficient. As global trade grows increasingly complex, AI adoption is expected to drive competitiveness and resilience across the marine insurance value chain.

The marine insurance market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, end-user and region. Each segment plays a vital role in shaping the market's growth dynamics.

Breakup by Type:



Cargo Insurance

Hull and Machinery Insurance

Marine Liability Insurance Offshore/Energy Insurance

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Wholesalers

Retail Brokers Others

Breakup by End User:



Ship Owners

Traders Others

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

The growth of global trade and expanding shipping activities remain the primary drivers of the marine insurance market. Rising seaborne trade volumes, driven by globalization, e-commerce, and energy transportation, have increased the demand for comprehensive coverage against cargo loss, hull damage, and liability risks. Advancements in digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain are further boosting efficiency in underwriting, claims processing, and risk monitoring, encouraging adoption among insurers and shipping companies. Additionally, stricter regulatory requirements and international maritime safety standards are pushing businesses to secure adequate insurance, strengthening market demand.

Market Restraints:

Despite strong growth opportunities, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating shipping rates, high operational costs, and increasing claims severity due to natural catastrophes, piracy, and geopolitical tensions. The industry also struggles with underwriting profitability, as rising repair and replacement costs, coupled with supply chain disruptions, add pressure on insurers. Limited awareness among smaller shipping operators about tailored insurance solutions and the complexity of global compliance regulations further restrain widespread adoption.

Key Market Trends:

A major trend in the marine insurance market is digital transformation, with insurers adopting AI, big data, and satellite tracking to improve risk assessment and claims management. Sustainability and environmental considerations are increasingly shaping policies, as the shipping industry transitions to greener fuels and complies with carbon emission regulations. Parametric insurance products, which offer faster payouts based on pre-defined triggers (such as weather or route disruptions), are gaining traction. Additionally, partnerships between insurers, insurtech firms, and maritime technology providers are creating innovative solutions to tackle evolving risks, making the sector more resilient and customer-centric.

According to IMARC Group's latest analysis, prominent companies shaping the global marine insurance market landscape include:



Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

Aon plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

AXA S.A, Beazley plc

Brown & Brown Inc.

Chubb Group Holdings Inc

Lloyd's of London

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd

Swiss Re Ltd

Willis Towers Watson plc Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.



January 2025: Policybazaar for Business (PBFB) launched Enroute, a digital platform designed to streamline marine and transit insurance processes.

September 2024: Sompo rolled out a nationwide marine insurance proposition in the UK, extending beyond London to provide Marine Cargo and Transport & Logistics policies across the country. The Marine Cargo UK policy offers all-risks coverage with simplified terms.

May 2024: Allianz Commercial partnered with Rokstone to establish a USD 10 million marine cargo facility, strengthening wholesale marine distribution and underwriting capacity. April 2023: Chubb announced the expansion of its marine business in Asia by appointing a new Head of Marine in Malaysia and introducing a comprehensive suite of marine insurance products in the Philippines.

