Indian Vaccine Market Outlook 2025-2033: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth And Research Report

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Indian vaccine market was valued at INR 113.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 247.0 Billion by 2033, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2025 to 2033. India holds a pivotal role as a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, significantly contributing to worldwide immunization efforts with its high-quality and cost-effective vaccine production.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): INR 113.7 Billion

Forecast (2033): INR 247.0 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.8%

India supplies approximately 60% of the world's vaccine requirements, including a significant portion of WHO-prequalified vaccines.

The market is driven by robust government immunization programs like Mission Indradhanush and the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

Increasing public awareness about preventive healthcare and the long-term benefits of immunization is fostering demand.

Expansion of private sector involvement and domestic manufacturing capabilities, supported by investments in R&D and infrastructure.

Advances in vaccine platforms, including mRNA-based and intranasal vaccines, are enhancing the market. Key companies operating in the India vaccine market include GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Aventis, Serum Institute of India, Panacea Biotec, Pfizer, Novartis, VHB Lifesciences, Zydus Cadila, MSD.

How Is AI Transforming the Indian Vaccine Market?

AI is playing an increasingly crucial role in transforming the Indian vaccine market by:



Accelerated Vaccine Development: AI-assisted computational approaches, including Machine Learning (ML) and Neural Networks, are significantly shortening the vaccine discovery pipeline. They analyze vast biological data (genomics, proteomics) to identify potential vaccine candidates, predict antigen structures, and assess their efficacy and safety.

Target Identification and Epitope Prediction: AI systems can analyze diverse data types to identify disease-associated targets and predict B-cell and T-cell epitopes, which are crucial for designing effective vaccines, especially against multi-drug resistant pathogens.

Real-time Surveillance and Outbreak Prediction: AI-enabled surveillance systems track disease outbreaks, analyze genetic changes in pathogens (mutations), and predict potential future vaccine efficacy, allowing for proactive development and timely responses to emerging threats.

Optimized Clinical Trials: AI applications enhance clinical trial processes such as patient recruitment, trial design optimization, and real-time monitoring by analyzing large datasets, thereby accelerating development and reducing costs.

Efficient Vaccine Delivery and Logistics: AI-driven analytics and data management solutions improve vaccine delivery techniques by evaluating population demographics, geographic areas, and transportation networks. Predictive models estimate demand, identify high-risk locations, and optimize supply chain logistics, ensuring equitable and efficient distribution, including cold chain management. Combating Vaccine Hesitancy: AI-enabled surveillance systems track vaccine hesitancy patterns and misinformation spread via social media platforms. Natural language processing (NLP) algorithms analyze web content to detect misinformation and enable targeted interventions to promote factual information.

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Government Initiatives and Immunization Programs: Continued government support through programs like Mission Indradhanush and the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) focuses on equitable access, especially in rural areas, and expands the National Immunization Schedule to include newer vaccines.

Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Increasing awareness about disease outbreaks, the long-term benefits of immunization, and the cost-effectiveness of vaccines as a public health tool is driving adoption.

Expansion of Private Sector and Domestic Manufacturing: The increasing involvement of private pharmaceutical firms in vaccine production, coupled with significant capacity expansion, is meeting growing global and domestic demand. India's cost-effective manufacturing attracts international collaborations.

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Development: Investments in R&D and infrastructure are spurring the development of advanced vaccine platforms, including mRNA-based, viral vector, and intranasal vaccines, enhancing innovation.

Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases: The increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases, including recent outbreaks like COVID-19, has significantly boosted the demand for new and existing vaccines.

Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Digital Health Integration: Developments in healthcare infrastructure, alongside digital initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), are transforming vaccine tracking, cold chain logistics, and overall accessibility. Diversification into Adult and Travel Vaccines: Private players are expanding their portfolios beyond traditional childhood immunizations to cater to the growing demand for adult and travel-related vaccines.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Monovalent and Combined Vaccines:



BCG

HIB

Influenza

Varicella

Typhoid

Japanese Encephalitis

Measles

Tetanus Toxoid

Hepatitis A

Rubella

Diphtheria

Tetanus, and Pertussis (DPT)

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

MMR

Rotavirus

Hepatitis B

Pneumococcal

Meningococcal

Rabies

HPV

Hexavalent Dengue vaccines

Latest Development in the Industry



In August 2025, a panel of doctors in Bengaluru urged for enhanced influenza vaccination to be a public health priority in India, citing low vaccination rates (1.5% of the population) and the potential for serious infections, especially among high-risk groups. They highlighted logistical challenges and advocated for the inclusion of influenza vaccines in the national immunization schedule.

In August 2022, Novavax announced a collaboration with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to investigate and develop vaccines against malaria, flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in babies, showcasing ongoing international partnerships for vaccine development.

Cervavac , India's first indigenous vaccine against cervical cancer, developed and produced by the SII, became accessible in the private market, marking a significant advancement in indigenous vaccine development.

In October 2023, the R21/Matrix-MTM malaria vaccine , co-developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, received WHO recommendation for use, paving the way for global distribution and demonstrating India's role in addressing global health challenges. The Indian government's emphasis on digital health under Ayushman Bharat has led to the creation of over 711 million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) by December 2024, significantly transforming vaccine tracking and cold chain logistics for more efficient distribution.