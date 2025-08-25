403
Erdogan Honors Victory Week
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a commemorative message on Monday marking Victory Week, highlighting it as "one of the most important symbols of our nation's determined struggle, sacrifice, and love for the homeland in the path to independence."
His remarks, published by the Turkish Communications Directorate, underscored the enduring legacy and significance of this historic week.
Erdogan emphasized that this momentous period in Turkish history would be remembered with deep respect, national pride, and heartfelt enthusiasm.
He reiterated that "Victory Week is one of the most significant symbols of our nation's determined struggle for independence, sacrifice, and love for the homeland," reflecting the country’s collective perseverance and devotion to its sovereignty.
Drawing a historical line from the Malazgirt Victory to the Great Offensive, Erdogan described the week as a sacred period that reflects Turkey's proud past.
He noted that the Malazgirt Victory was a defining moment that marked Anatolia as the Turkish homeland, while the Great Offensive, launched on 26th August 1922, showcased the Turkish people's unwavering resolve to defend their freedom at any cost.
"Meanwhile, the Great Offensive, which started on 26th August 1922, declared to the world how our nation defended its freedom, not hesitating to make any sacrifice, with the blood and lives of its people," he stated.
Beyond recalling historic triumphs, Erdogan pointed out that Victory Week also serves as a reminder of the nation’s obligations to future generations. It calls for a continued journey forward with unity, steadfastness, and purpose.
"Today, we must walk toward the future with the same belief and determination, in unity and solidarity, and strengthen our Republic in every field during the Turkish Century," he said.
Erdogan concluded by affirming that Turkey’s future vision—referred to as the Turkish Century—draws strength from its storied past. With this inspiration, he expressed confidence in building a nation that is more resilient, prosperous, equitable, and influential on the global stage.
"With the strength and inspiration we draw from our history, our goal for the Turkish Century is to build a stronger, more prosperous, fairer, and more powerful Türkiye," he added.
