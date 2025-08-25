403
Durov Criticizes "Strange Arrest" by French Authorities
(MENAFN) Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, has publicly criticized the French government regarding what he called a “strange arrest” that occurred in August 2024.
He claimed that the unresolved legal proceedings have severely damaged France’s standing as a nation that upholds freedom.
Durov stated that he was detained by French law enforcement for four days last year, following accusations that anonymous parties had used Telegram to organize illicit activities.
He denounced the incident, calling it “legally and logically absurd,” particularly since it involved detaining “a CEO of a major platform over the actions of its users,” as he noted in a post on his Telegram channel.
He further reproached the authorities for ignoring proper national and EU legal frameworks before taking action against him.
In his words, “They could have learned the correct procedure simply by googling it or asking,” suggesting that due diligence was lacking in the process.
In a follow-up message, Durov emphasized the reputational damage France has sustained as a result of the case.
“So far, the only outcome of my arrest has been massive damage to France’s image as a free country,” he remarked on Sunday.
The billionaire entrepreneur also defended Telegram’s operational integrity, stating that the platform adheres to standard moderation protocols and fulfills legitimate legal requests.
He maintained that neither he nor the company has been presented with any concrete evidence of wrongdoing by investigators.
Despite the lack of progress in the case, Durov revealed that he is still required to travel back to France every two weeks, with no clear timeline for an appeal.
“One year after this strange arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date in sight,” he explained.
