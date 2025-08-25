Michigan Legal Community Recognizes U.S. Legal Support With Two Top Awards: Best Courtroom Presentation And Interpreting Services Provider

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious awards in the Michigan Lawyer's Weekly 2025 Reader Rankings survey. The company placed within the top 3 for the categories of Courtroom Presentation Provider and Interpreting Services Provider . The Reader Rankings survey is an annual effort by Michigan Lawyers Weekly to designate the top companies supporting the legal services industry, as voted by legal professionals. These awards are a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional litigation support services to legal professionals across Michigan – and nationwide.

A trusted partner for law firms, insurance carriers, and corporations, U.S. Legal Support is known for its innovative solutions, best-in-class security, and focus on client service and success. By combining cutting-edge technology with regional teams for personalized support, the company delivers tailored support that meets the unique needs of its clients across all practice areas and jurisdictions.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Michigan legal community for our dedication to excellence in both courtroom presentation and interpreting services," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "These awards reflect the incredible work and professionalism of our teams, whose expertise and attention to detail ensure we meet the highest standards for our clients every day. I want to thank our teams for their unwavering commitment, as well as our clients and partners in Michigan for their continued trust and support. These awards inspire us in our ongoing mission to provide unparalleled service and support to legal professionals in Michigan, and across the country."

With a network of more than 5,000 interpreters fluent in 200+ languages, including regional dialects, U.S. Legal Support provides interpreting services for both in-person and remote proceedings across the country, and abroad.

Courtroom presentation services and a full suite of complementary trial services are provided by U.S. Legal Support's trial services division, TrialQuest . TrialQuest is the combined result of two pioneering trial services companies, TrialEx and DecisionQuest, each with over 30 years of experience advising and supporting litigators across the country. Their seasoned professionals have a proven track record of supporting more than 53,000 high-risk trials, arbitrations, and mediations across all practice areas. Services include jury and trial consulting, mock trials, focus groups, trial graphics and demonstratives including illustrations, animations, 3D models, and more, plus trial presentation services, hot seat operation, and courtroom technology services.

Additionally, U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting , record retrieval , process serving, translations, and transcription services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding with the Michigan team, contact [email protected] or call 248.644.8888. For a list of all other offices nationwide, visit .

About U.S. Legal Support

As the nation's first all-inclusive litigation support company, U.S. Legal Support provides a full suite of court reporting, process service, medical record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities and a robust digital infrastructure, we serve the legal industry better.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.

