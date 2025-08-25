Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Presents Light Up The Links Balloon Glow Featuring Zozobra

Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Light Up The Links 2025

Free Family Event with 16 Hot Air Balloons, Tethered Rides, Live Music & More

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The skies over Northern New Mexico will come alive this fall as Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder hosts its first-ever "Light Up The Links" Balloon Glow at the scenic Towa Golf Course on October 1–2, 2025.

The highlight of this free community event will be the iconic 135-foot Zozobra hot air balloon, glowing alongside 16 colorful balloons at sunset. Guests can also take part in tethered balloon rides for $20 per person (ages 4+), rising 100 feet above the ground to capture breathtaking views. Rides will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Festivities kick off at 5:00 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and children's activities, followed by the balloon glow from 6:00–8:00 p.m. The evenings will also feature live entertainment:



JJ & The Hooligans – Wednesday, October 1 Jimmy Stadler – Thursday, October 2

Families will enjoy interactive activities from the Santa Fe Children's Museum Van of Enchantment, plus local children's authors sharing and selling their books. Seven local food trucks will be on site, with craft beverages available from Santa Fe Brewing Company.

"Light Up The Links brings the magic of hot air balloons and live music together in one place," said Jason Schliening, General Manager of Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder. "It's important to us to be able to offer this as a free event to the community so that everyone - families, neighbors, and visitors alike - can experience the wonder of hot air balloons in such a unique setting."

Parking: General admission parking is free. VIP parking passes are available for purchase at HoldMyTicket ; space is limited. Guests may bring folding chairs or blankets, as seating is not provided.

This event is weather permitting.

Event At-A-Glance

What: Light Up The Links Balloon Glow featuring Zozobra

When: October 1–2, 2025 | 5:00–8:00 p.m. (Balloon Glow at 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Towa Golf Course at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

Cost: Free admission | Tethered rides $20 per person | VIP Parking available at HoldMyTicket

Info: BuffaloThunderResort

Media Contact:

Alex Bailey

505-670-8667

[email protected]

SOURCE Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED