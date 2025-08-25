Plateau Travel Plaza Announces Major Expansion And Renovation

Plateau Travel Plaza

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

MADRAS, Ore., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plateau Travel Plaza, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Warm Springs Casino Enterprises (WSCE), is embarking on an exciting expansion and renovation project designed to bring guests even more of what they've been asking for.

The project will feature an updated and significantly expanded gaming room - doubling the size of the current slot machine area - with new state-of-the-art machines. All slot play at Plateau Travel Plaza will remain part of Indian Head Casino's player rewards program, allowing guests to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly between both properties.

Guests can also look forward to new fresh food options for both grab-and-go and sit-down dining, as well as upgrades to the Plaza's store, including a brand-new coffee station, ice cream offerings, and double the current beverage selection.

"Our guests have been telling us what they want, and we've been listening," said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager of Plateau Travel Plaza and Indian Head Casino. "This expansion is about delivering on those requests - more gaming, more dining, and more convenience - all in a space that reflects the pride and hospitality of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We're excited to bring these upgrades to life while still providing the same great service our customers count on every day."

Construction is scheduled to begin August 25, 2025 , immediately following the annual air show. While work is underway, Plateau Travel Plaza will keep fuel lanes open, along with all trucker amenities including showers, laundry, and fuel discounts.

The expansion represents a major investment in the community and is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 20 more permanent positions in addition to those at Plateau Travel Plaza. The project is being led by Kirby construction company and KMB architects.

Plateau Travel Plaza opened in 2018 and has served as a key economic driver for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This latest investment reflects WSCE's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and amenities for travelers, truckers, and the local community.

Contact: Janell Smith

Indian Head Casino

Marketing Manager

(541) 460-7729

[email protected]

SOURCE Plateau Travel Plaza

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED