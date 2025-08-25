Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Postnet Celebrates Franchise Owners At 31St Annual Conference

2025-08-25 07:16:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Every year our franchisees consistently show the vision, tenacity and ability it takes to succeed, and this year was no exception," said Bill McPherson, PostNet's vice president of retail network development. "Our annual conference provides us with a chance to honor and acknowledge our accomplishments while also providing our franchise owners with time to strategize and network."

The company held an awards ceremony where it announced several outstanding franchisees, including its Coogle Cranston Mentorship Award winner, David Petty of PostNet Austin, Texas. Petty was chosen because he demonstrated exceptional mentorship qualities in guiding and supporting fellow franchise owners and team members. He is also the recipient of this year's Courageous Ambition Award and the Elite Level Performance Award for the Southeast.

Other winners also received awards, including:

  • United in Purpose: Tiffany Allen-Smith, Shorewood, Illinois
  • Power of Perspectives: Greg Howard, Humble, Texas
  • Tenacious Mindset: Shawna Hicks-Cranston, Lakewood Ranch, Florida
  • Franchisee of the Year: Greg Claiborne, Round Rock, Texas
  • Franchisee's Choice Award: Kevin Roldan, Miami, Florida
  • Community Involvement Award: Shane Hamm, Rainbow City, Alabama
  • Team Member of the Year: Jonathan Thomas, Lake Forest, IL
  • Top Performer Award, Northeast: Jimmy and Debora Wallace, Greensboro, Georgia
  • Top Performer Award, West: Daniel Browning, Lacey, Washington
  • op Performer Award, Southeast: Eric Dolan, Houston, Texas
  • Top Performer Award, Central: Mike Bannoura, Denver, Colorado
  • Elite Level Performance Award, Northeast: Amy Criddle, Lewisburg, West Virginia
  • Elite Level Performance Award, West: Richard Wright, Chandler, Arizona
  • Elite Level Performance Award, Central: Laurie Nowak, Grafton, Wisconsin
  • Great Start Award: Lee Roberts and Mike Tourtelot, Cornelius, North Carolina, and Christina Julian, Bozeman, Montana

Allen Elks of PostNet Lumberton, North Carolina, was also honored for his 30-year anniversary with the company.

"PostNet is like a family, and our annual conference is our family reunion," McPherson said. "It's good for our team to take a break from working hard in their centers to spend some quality time networking with their peers and helping PostNet plan strategies that will ensure we meet our goals in the future."

For more information about PostNet, visit or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

About PostNet
PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family (now Fortidia).

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

SOURCE PostNet

