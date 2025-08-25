Brennan Investment Group Promotes Andrew Mazey To Senior Vice President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role as Senior Vice President, Mr. Mazey will continue to lead the acquisition efforts in Nashville, while also leading the property management, asset management and monetization of those investments. His focus will remain on value-add investments, ground-up development projects, industrial outdoor storage, single tenant net lease, and other opportunistic strategies for the firm.

"Andrew has exhibited a rare skill in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities in the highly competitive Nashville market," said Rob Gage, Managing Principal of the Carolinas-Nashville Region. "Not only has Andrew performed at a high level, but he has made lasting contributions to build our firm's brand and build very strong relationships within the industrial real estate community in Nashville. I am pleased that he will continue to lead our efforts in Nashville".

"Andrew has proven himself as a skilled dealmaker and a true team player," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "We look forward to watching him continue to thrive in this expanded leadership role. Andrew's promotion underscores Brennan Investment Group's commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent that drives results and upholds the firm's core values."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.

