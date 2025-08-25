Domino's® Best Deal Ever Offer Has Returned!
Domino's $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings. Customers can upgrade to Parmesan Stuffed Crust for an additional charge.
To order or find the nearest store, visit or use Domino's mobile app.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 15, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.
