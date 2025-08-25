Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Attorneys Recognized In Prestigious Chambers High Net Worth Guide And The Best Lawyers In America® Latest Editions

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP , a premier New York based family and matrimonial law firm, proudly announces its continued recognition in the latest editions of the Chambers Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth Guide – New York and The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law .

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide is the definitive and most comprehensive global resource for identifying leading firms and attorneys serving high-net-worth clients in their respective fields. The firm has again been ranked in the Chambers Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth Guide – New York, affirming its reputation for excellence in complex family law matters. In addition to the firm's recognition, Eleanor B. Alter , Adam John Wolff , and Jenifer J. Foley are ranked individually. Chambers rankings are earned through an elite process that showcases the highest standards of legal excellence-combining in-depth research with expert interviews.

The Best Lawyers in America® is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed recognition in the legal profession, with all AWFS partners appearing on the list for multiple consecutive years. This marks Eleanor B. Alter's 43rd consecutive recognition, having been included every year since the first edition in 1983. This year's edition represents Adam John Wolff's 9th, Jenifer J. Foley's 10th, Michael D. Stutman's 17th, and Dana M. Stutman's 15th consecutive recognition. Valerie H. Tocci , counsel at AWFS, makes her inaugural appearance in the 2026 edition, recognized for her outstanding work in Family Law.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016, AWFS brings distinguished experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. The firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit .

