Nuvista Energy Ltd. Confirms 2025 Production Guidance

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA, "NVA" or "NuVista") is pleased to confirm our annual average production guidance for 2025 of approximately 83,000 Boe/d (1). Despite continued delays in commissioning the Pipestone Gas Plant ("Pipestone Plant"), we have been able to commence operations in the greater Wapiti area following the previously announced third-party plant maintenance outage earlier than forecast. As a result, if the Pipestone Plant is commissioned in September, our annual average production is forecast to be approximately 84,000 Boe/d and even if commissioning is delayed to the end of the year, our annual average production is forecast to be approximately 82,000 Boe/d. Operational execution continues to progress well. We are ramping production back up above 90,000 Boe/d and finishing completions on our final pad for the year, and as a result we will have significant production behind pipe as the expanded facility capacity becomes available. Our strong balance sheet, opportunistic hedging, and less intensive second half 2025 capital plan will allow us to continue to make significant progress on our shareholder return strategy.

Reference Total Boe/d Natural Gas Condensate NGLs 2025 annual production - guidance ~83,000 61 % 30 % 9 %



the anticipated timing of Pipestone Plant becoming fully operational and the anticipated benefits thereof;

our 2025 full year production and full year production mix range; and

our strong balance sheet and ability to progress on our shareholder return strategy.



