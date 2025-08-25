Nuvista Energy Ltd. Confirms 2025 Production Guidance
|Reference
|Total Boe/d
|Natural Gas
|Condensate
|NGLs
|2025 annual production - guidance
|~83,000
|61
|%
|30
|%
|9
|%
Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“will”,“expects”,“believe”,“plans”,“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to:
- the anticipated timing of Pipestone Plant becoming fully operational and the anticipated benefits thereof; our 2025 full year production and full year production mix range; and
our strong balance sheet and ability to progress on our shareholder return strategy.
By their nature, forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NuVista's control, including the climate and impact of weather conditions on our assets, personnel, third party infrastructure and the communities where we work. NuVista has included the forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on NuVista's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
This press release also contains financial outlook and future oriented financial information (together,“FOFI”) relating to NuVista including, without limitation, 2025 annual production which is based on, among other things, the various assumptions disclosed in this press release including under“Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements”. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and the impact of the tariffs on NuVista's business operations and financial condition, while currently unknown, may be material and adverse and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. NuVista's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits NuVista will derive therefrom. NuVista has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on NuVista's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and, except NuVista disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws, NuVista undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise law.
|FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
| Mike J. Lawford
President and CEO
(403) 538-1936
| Ivan J. Condic
VP, Finance and CFO
(403) 538-1945
