Synaptics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences On Thursday, August 28, 2025 And Thursday, September 4, 2025
Ken Rizvi, CFO, will participate at the Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference on Thursday, August 28, 2025
Rahul Patel, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Rizvi, CFO, will participate at the Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native embedded compute, VerosTM wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.
For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
...
