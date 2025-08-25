Wit, Grit, And Grace: 'HAPPY AS LARRY' To Shine At New Renaissance Film Festival, London

NRFF LAURELS ON HAPPY AS LARRY POSTER

HUGO ANDRE HEADSHOT

Hugo Andre's Black Comedy to Screen at NRFF Following Award-Winning U.S. Premiere

- Hugo Andre, Writer and DirectorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New Renaissance Film Festival (NRFF ) London has officially selected Happy as Larry, the latest feature from British filmmaker Hugo André, for its 2025 program. The film will screen during NRFF's landmark 10th anniversary edition, taking place September 25–28 at venues across central London.Happy as Larry arrives in London with considerable momentum, having won the 2025 Audience Award for Best International Feature at Dallas International Film Festival. The film was celebrated for its witty dialogue, stunning cinematography, and emotionally resonant performances.About the FilmSet against the haunting beauty of Scotland's Isle of Skye, Happy as Larry follows Larry, a disillusioned novelist on a final journey to escape life's disappointments. His solitude is interrupted by Dale, a relentlessly cheerful stranger who refuses to let Larry slip away unnoticed. What begins as an awkward encounter evolves into a darkly comic and deeply human exploration of mortality, friendship, and the strange ways people find meaning.Quotes from the Creative Team“This film was born from a place of quiet desperation and unexpected hope,” said writer-director Hugo André.“To see it resonate with audiences and be recognized by festivals like NRFF is deeply humbling."Producer Lucas A. Ferrara added,“As both a producer and an attorney, I'm drawn to stories that challenge convention and provoke reflection. Happy as Larry does just that-with wit, grit, and a touch of grace."About Hugo AndréHugo André is a London-based filmmaker known for his emotionally rich narratives and poetic visual style. He began his creative career in photography and transitioned into filmmaking with a series of award-winning shorts, including Soul Forest and Blind Innocence. His debut feature Makeup was released internationally in 2023 and praised for its intimate storytelling.André's work often explores themes of isolation, identity, and human connection, blending dry humor with lyrical imagery. He currently runs his own production company and continues to develop projects that challenge narrative conventions while remaining deeply personal.About New Renaissance Film Festival (NRFF)Founded in 2015, NRFF London is one of the UK's premier showcases for independent cinema. Known for its bold programming and commitment to emerging voices, the festival has featured work from talents such as Sarah Snook, George MacKay, and Whoopi Goldberg.The 2025 edition celebrates a decade of visionary storytelling, with screenings, masterclasses, and networking events held at venues including the Close-Up Cinema in Shoreditch and the Courthouse Hotel in Soho. NRFF offers a £2,500 prize fund for emerging filmmakers and awards across categories such as Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Emerging Talent.For tickets, program details, and more, visit the New Renaissance Film Festival official site:Happy as Larry continues its festival journey with heart, humor, and a growing list of accolades. Audiences in London won't want to miss this unforgettable story.

COMEDIC CLIP FROM "HAPPY AS LARRY"

