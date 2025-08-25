Ahead Of PM Modi's Gujarat Visit, Locals Gather Around Venue To Give Him Warm Welcome

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Gujarat on Monday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth more than Rs 5,400 crore, spanning over sectors like urban development, energy, roads, and railways.

The Prime Minister's visit to his home state is likely to commence with a three-km roadshow in Ahmedabad, from Naroda to Nikol, after his arrival at the airport.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his second after Operation Sindoor, there is palpable excitement and enthusiasm among the residents as they have gathered on the streets and around the venue, to give him a roaring reception.

Thousands of supporters are likely to line up the streets, from where PM Modi's convoy is likely to pass through.

According to Gujarat government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel, about one lakh people are expected to gather along the roadshow route and at the event venue in Nikol, where PM Modi is set to launch a slew of projects.

Many Ahmedabad residents also spoke about the 'festive environment' in the city ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Bhushan Bhatt, a BJP functionary, said that the city residents are looking forward to the launch of developmental projects worth Rs 5,477 crore at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad.

He also added that the Indian armed forces broke the back of terrorists as well as their safe havens in Pakistan, under the able leadership of PM Modi and both needs to be acknowledged and celebrated.

Many locals also shared their enthusiasm and excitement for PM Modi's visit to his home state.

Bhavna, a local resident, said, "I have come to see PM Modi Saheb and have also written a song for him. I have also written a song on vermillion (the name that symbolised India's Operation Sindoor)."

Aditya, who came to attend PM Modi's event along with his daughter, said, "I have come from Canada. I came here with my family but as we got to know that PM Modi is coming here, we all came to see PM Modi Ji."

Another woman from Saurashtra, named Hansaben said, "I salute PM Modi sahab. I bow to him because he has helped widow sisters like me a lot."