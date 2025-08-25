Latin America Pet Care Market To Reach USD 18.88 Billion By 2033, Growing At 5.79% CAGR

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Latin America pet care market size was valued at USD 11.38 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 18.88 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by rising pet ownership, increasing demand for premium and organic pet products, and the growing trend of pet humanization across the region. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and innovative product launches are contributing to the industry's growth.

Market Size (2024): USD 11.38 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 18.88 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.79%

Rising demand for premium, natural, and customized pet care products

Increasing pet adoption and expenditure on pet health and wellness Key players operating in the Latin America pet care market include Mars Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Royal Canin SAS, Zoetis Inc., and others

How the Latin America Pet Care Market is Evolving

Rising popularity of premium and organic pet food products

Increased focus on pet health and preventive veterinary care

Growing demand for online pet product delivery services

Integration of smart technology in pet care accessories Expansion of pet grooming, boarding, and healthcare services

Pet Humanization: Owners treating pets as family members, boosting demand for premium care products

E-commerce Growth: Online retail channels witnessing significant sales growth in pet products

Health & Nutrition Focus: Increased demand for functional and specialty pet foods

Urbanization Impact: Higher pet ownership rates in urban areas leading to growing market size Technological Advancements: Use of IoT-enabled collars and smart feeders for pet health monitoring

Latin America Pet Care Market Segmentation

Pet Food



Dry

Wet

Grooming Products



Shampoos and Conditioners



Combs and Brushes



Clippers and Scissors

Others Others

Dog

Cat

Fish Others

Offline Online

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru Others

Nestlé Purina expanded its Latin America pet nutrition portfolio by introducing premium organic pet food lines in 2024

Mars Inc. announced strategic partnerships with online marketplaces to strengthen its regional presence Zoetis launched new veterinary health solutions for companion animals in Brazil and Mexico

