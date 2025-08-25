Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator In Liberia Umutoni

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, August 25, 2025/APO Group/ --

On August 22, H.E. Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Christine N. Umutoni, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening coordination and cooperation between China and the UN in Liberia.

Yin introduced the outcomes of China-Liberia cooperation and commended the UN in Liberia for its contribution to improving the social well-being and people's livelihood in Liberia. He expressed China looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the UN and jointly advance economic and social development in Liberia.

Umutoni thanked China for its long-term strong support for the cause of the UN, and expressed the hope to continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to bring benefits to the Liberian people.

