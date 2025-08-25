Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Syria President To Speak At UN General Assembly: Official


2025-08-25 07:10:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Damascus: Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Monday. Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech", the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media, adding that he will be the first Syrian president to address the assembly since 1967.

MENAFN25082025000063011010ID1109971279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search