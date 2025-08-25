Syria President To Speak At UN General Assembly: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Damascus: Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will speak at the United Nations General Assembly next month, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Monday. Sharaa "will take part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech", the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media, adding that he will be the first Syrian president to address the assembly since 1967.