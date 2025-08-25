Prime Minister Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cyprus
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received today at the Amiri Diwan HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and to strengthen the economic partnership, especially in the field of energy, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
