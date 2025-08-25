Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cyprus

Prime Minister Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cyprus


2025-08-25 07:10:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received today at the Amiri Diwan HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and to strengthen the economic partnership, especially in the field of energy, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

MENAFN25082025000063011010ID1109971278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search